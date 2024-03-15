Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

GNTY stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.30. 32,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $28.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity at Guaranty Bancshares

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 612.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 54.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

