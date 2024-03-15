Guardian Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systelligence LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 65,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 40,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.51. 448,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $28.37.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

