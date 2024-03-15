Guardian Financial Partners LLC Buys 276 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for about 0.7% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,257,000 after buying an additional 2,142,391 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 328.3% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,003 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $6,838,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.87. 18,469,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,676,360. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.