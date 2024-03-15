Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 0.9% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $35.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $743.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,340. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $760.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $668.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $421.50 and a 1-year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

