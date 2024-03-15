Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HBRIY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

