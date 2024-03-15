Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HBRIY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
