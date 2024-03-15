Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,923.40

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,923.40 ($24.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,932 ($24.75). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,875 ($24.02), with a volume of 1,048,271 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,960 ($25.11) to GBX 2,000 ($25.62) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,018.75 ($25.86).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,932.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,922.99. The stock has a market cap of £4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,803.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,636.36%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.