HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Acquires 183,466 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 359.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 183,466 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up 1.9% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $18,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,341,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,856. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

