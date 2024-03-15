HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $21.10 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group accounts for 2.2% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $21,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABG traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.00. 323,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $178.40 and a one year high of $256.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.66.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

