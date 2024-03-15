HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $45.75 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 173,303 shares during the period. Targa Resources accounts for about 4.8% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Targa Resources worth $45,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRGP stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. 1,930,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $107.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 2.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

