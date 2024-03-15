HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 1,228,666 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,577,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228,666 shares during the period. New Fortress Energy makes up approximately 6.3% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of New Fortress Energy worth $59,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFE stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,428. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.54. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $758.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

