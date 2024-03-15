HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 932,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 191,819 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises 3.4% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $32,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

PBA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. 789,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,015. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $36.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4944 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 88.69%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

