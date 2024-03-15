HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.19

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.19 and traded as high as $25.95. HomeTrust Bancshares shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 28,351 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $436.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

