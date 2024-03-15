Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,266 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 131.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after buying an additional 73,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HMC traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,472. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.