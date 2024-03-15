Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Stock Price Down 1%

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$69.38 and last traded at C$69.50. Approximately 4,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 20,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.18.
Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.69.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.