HST Ventures LLC Acquires New Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. HST Ventures LLC owned 0.24% of RE/MAX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 115.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RE/MAX

In other news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $38,295.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,229 shares in the company, valued at $759,338.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,317. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $143.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

