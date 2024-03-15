HST Ventures LLC Has $10.99 Million Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

HST Ventures LLC lifted its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 574,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,791 shares during the quarter. SLM comprises approximately 3.9% of HST Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SLM by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SLM by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SLM by 1.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SLM by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in SLM by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,732,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,106. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.33.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.77.

In other SLM news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

