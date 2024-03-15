HST Ventures LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

HST Ventures LLC lessened its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,586 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for approximately 2.2% of HST Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HST Ventures LLC owned about 0.09% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAL. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.35.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 1.6 %

WAL traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.99. 2,504,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.