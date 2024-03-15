HST Ventures LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. HST Ventures LLC owned about 0.09% of Greenbrier Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 267,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,453 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 615,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 955,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,222,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GBX stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $48.43. 689,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.66. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

