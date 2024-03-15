HST Ventures LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 149,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. HST Ventures LLC owned about 0.07% of Cushman & Wakefield as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,579,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,540,000 after purchasing an additional 665,070 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,232,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,408,000 after acquiring an additional 834,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,967,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,542,000 after acquiring an additional 77,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,345,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,449,000 after acquiring an additional 376,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,076,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 26,869 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 0.3 %

CWK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06.

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $403,865.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

