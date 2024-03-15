HST Ventures LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $112,642 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,136. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $23.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

