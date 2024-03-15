HST Ventures LLC Purchases Shares of 6,931 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.86. 1,856,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,480. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

