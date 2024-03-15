HST Ventures LLC Sells 262,757 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

HST Ventures LLC lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262,757 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 8.0% of HST Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HST Ventures LLC owned 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $22,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $4,697,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 468,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,575,000 after buying an additional 82,234 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.9 %

DFS stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,134,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,869. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

