HST Ventures LLC Takes $10.42 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 74,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,000. Allstate accounts for about 3.7% of HST Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,247,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,157. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $168.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -296.77%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. HSBC began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

