HST Ventures LLC Takes $189,000 Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 9,692,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,288 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 6,745,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,618,000 after acquiring an additional 201,824 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 5,423,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,872,000 after buying an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 65.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,115,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after buying an additional 2,016,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,537,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE:HOUS traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $5.22. 5,287,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,026. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $576.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

