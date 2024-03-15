Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 188 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.3% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,721,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,702,943. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.84. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

