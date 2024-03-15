Insider Buying: Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) Major Shareholder Purchases 15,903 Shares of Stock

Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cowen Inc. acquired 15,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $194,334.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cowen Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Star alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Cowen Inc. purchased 9,307 shares of Star stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $111,777.07.

On Monday, March 11th, Cowen Inc. purchased 5,043 shares of Star stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $60,616.86.

Star Trading Up 1.7 %

STHO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. Star Holdings has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $20.79.

Institutional Trading of Star

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star had a negative net margin of 159.60% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Star during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Star by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Star by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Star during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Star by 43,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star

(Get Free Report)

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.