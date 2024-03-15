Insider Selling: Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Director Sells 10,251 Shares of Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) Director James L. Tyree sold 10,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $11,481.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,841.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Assertio Trading Up 2.8 %

Assertio stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,295. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $106.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $8.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assertio by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,878,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 346,388 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assertio by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 612,098 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 106,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assertio by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,619,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 2,949,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

