Insider Selling: Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Director Sells 29,976 Shares of Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance
AXSM stock traded up $5.80 on Friday, reaching $75.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,656. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.47. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.17.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
AXSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.10.
View Our Latest Report on Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Axsome Therapeutics
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.