Insider Selling: Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Director Sells 29,976 Shares of Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

AXSM stock traded up $5.80 on Friday, reaching $75.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,656. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.47. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $71,860,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,616,000 after purchasing an additional 556,370 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.10.

View Our Latest Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.