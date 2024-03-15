Insider Selling: SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of SunOpta stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.93. 687,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $819.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.75. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $8.58.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 22.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SunOpta by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SunOpta by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 93,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on STKL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

