Insider Selling: SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of SunOpta stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.93. 687,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $819.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.75. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $8.58.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 22.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on STKL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
