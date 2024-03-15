Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) President Sells 20,303 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $251,757.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

NYSE:TPC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. 1,574,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $665.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.59. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tutor Perini

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,467,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,899,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after purchasing an additional 659,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 487,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,383,000 after acquiring an additional 335,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 284,950 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.