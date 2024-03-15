Insider Selling: Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Insider Sells 28,413 Shares of Stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $72,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,707 shares in the company, valued at $95,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of UP traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,736. The company has a market capitalization of $443.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $2.47. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 291.29% and a negative net margin of 38.89%. The business had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 504.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after buying an additional 4,176,052 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth $659,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

