International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor Sells 16,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $825,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,956 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,850.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $53,090.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $54,230.00.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:INSW traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $54.95.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.36 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in International Seaways by 66.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

