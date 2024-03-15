Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lifted by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 335.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.7% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $433.92. 69,783,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,141,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $427.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.29. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $297.19 and a 52-week high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

