Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 187.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.42. 7,947,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,752,865. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $166.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.