Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) is Channel Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Channel Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Channel Wealth LLC owned about 0.46% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 225.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,489,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,387,000 after acquiring an additional 212,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,179,000 after acquiring an additional 211,710 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 722,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 720,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after acquiring an additional 103,594 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GTO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 176,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,311. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

