IoTeX (IOTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $55.00 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $730.76 million and $55.00 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About IoTeX
IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,441,378,959 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,378,955 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IoTeX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
