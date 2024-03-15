IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Shares Down 0.2%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.73 and last traded at $43.73. 7,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 9,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $432.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter.

About IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

