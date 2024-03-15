iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.65 on Friday, hitting $513.79. 8,080,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,718. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $498.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $388.05 and a 12-month high of $520.78. The company has a market cap of $397.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.