iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $513.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,080,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $498.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $388.05 and a 1-year high of $520.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

