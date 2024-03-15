iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 35,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 69,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0638 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.