iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 35,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 69,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0638 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTJ. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.