iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWI. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 19,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. 207,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,242. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $416.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

