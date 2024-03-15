iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.21. 1,639,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.72. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $228.25 and a 52-week high of $337.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

