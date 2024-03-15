iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.40. 81,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,013. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average is $117.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $129.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.