Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Short Interest Update

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,500 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the February 14th total of 788,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 181.3 days.

Iveco Group Stock Performance

IVCGF stock remained flat at $14.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745. Iveco Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69.

About Iveco Group

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications in Italy and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

