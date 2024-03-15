Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Short Interest Update

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,500 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the February 14th total of 788,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 181.3 days.
Iveco Group Stock Performance
IVCGF stock remained flat at $14.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745. Iveco Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69.
About Iveco Group
