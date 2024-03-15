Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by HST Ventures LLC

HST Ventures LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,214 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates makes up about 0.8% of HST Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $3,612,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after buying an additional 54,882 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $2,279,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $3,025,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.95. The stock had a trading volume of 491,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,478. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JKHY. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.92.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

