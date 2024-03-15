JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Trading Down 0.1%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.44 and last traded at $45.46. 47,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 236,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,293,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,824,000 after buying an additional 4,244,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,436,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after buying an additional 480,118 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 898.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 177,082 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 675.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 32,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000.

