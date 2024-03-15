Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 18.9% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $41,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VV traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.74. The company had a trading volume of 323,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,656. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.53. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $176.55 and a 52 week high of $237.96.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
