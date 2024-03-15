Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $465.90 and last traded at $473.00. 1,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $477.00.
Keyence Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $456.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.15.
Keyence Company Profile
Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Keyence
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.