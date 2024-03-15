Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 619,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,755 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 7.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $47,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,417,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,331. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $79.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.93.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

