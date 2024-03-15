Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $34.16 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,417 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.47% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $34,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.61. 675,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,355. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.